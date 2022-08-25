Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.84.

