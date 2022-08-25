Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $149.51. 2,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

