Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $186,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 546,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 255,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,826,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

