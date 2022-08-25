Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,419 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.