Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $373.43. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,702. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.79.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.