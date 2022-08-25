Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $88,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BIV opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

