Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,942 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,405. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

