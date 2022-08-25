Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 1,052.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $81.01.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
