Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 1,052.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.