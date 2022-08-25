Vectorspace AI (VXV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,265.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $95,265.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00507198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.02042399 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005218 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

