Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VEEV stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

