Velas Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $106.06 million and $2.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003512 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000729 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,342,377,380 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

