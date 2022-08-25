Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $127,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

