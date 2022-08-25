Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

