Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.