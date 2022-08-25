Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

