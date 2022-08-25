Veritable L.P. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.