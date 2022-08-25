Veritable L.P. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

