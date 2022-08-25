Veritable L.P. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 108,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

