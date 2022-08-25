Veritable L.P. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $530.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.47.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

