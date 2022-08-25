Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after buying an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after buying an additional 801,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.