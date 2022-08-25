Veritable L.P. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

