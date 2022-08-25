Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

