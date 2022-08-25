Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 31st total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:VS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.
