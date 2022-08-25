Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 31st total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Versus Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

