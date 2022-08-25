Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,425.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 68.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00262400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

