Viberate Market Capitalization Reaches $3.89 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

