VideoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

