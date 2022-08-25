VideoCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

