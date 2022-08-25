Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.23. 98,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

