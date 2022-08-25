Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 99,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 20.2% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $224,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 138,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

