Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.17

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 14461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vista Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. Analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

