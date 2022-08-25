Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 76.3% in August

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,994. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

