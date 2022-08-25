Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 882,421 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $136,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

