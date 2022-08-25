Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 141,150 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

