Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 141,150 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %
Walmart stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
