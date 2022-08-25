Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 148,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after buying an additional 79,974 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 172,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after buying an additional 126,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock worth $248,695,335. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $369.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

