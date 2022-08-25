Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

