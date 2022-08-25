Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,270 shares during the period. Mercer International accounts for 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.57% of Mercer International worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Trading Up 2.1 %

MERC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 2,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Mercer International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Activity at Mercer International

In other news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

