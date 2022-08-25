Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

PLBC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 3,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

