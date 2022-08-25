Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of QCR worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,402,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in QCR by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 169,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,282,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

QCR Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

