Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

