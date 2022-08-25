Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $3,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Stock Performance

TRTN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,719. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.