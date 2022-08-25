Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 284,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Bowlero accounts for about 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 84.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 93,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOWL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,866. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

