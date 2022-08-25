Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

