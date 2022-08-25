Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.32% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

