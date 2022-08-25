Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $921.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

