Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics makes up about 1.2% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.83% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,262. The company has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.31. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

