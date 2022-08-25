Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Seaboard comprises approximately 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Seaboard worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,078.90. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

