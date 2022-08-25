Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Seaboard comprises approximately 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Seaboard worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEB. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SEB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,078.90. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,535.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.