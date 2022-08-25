Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc Sells 682,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) Director Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 682,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $10,571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,966,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,485,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Warburg Pincus Partners Gp Llc sold 2,120,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $34,259,200.00.

ALHC opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

