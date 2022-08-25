WAX Price Reaches $0.11 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, WAX has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $224.28 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00065826 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,920,847,517 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,991,372 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.