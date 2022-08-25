WazirX Achieves Market Cap of $79.61 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $79.61 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

