Webflix Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $195.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Webflix Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $288,832.06 and $195.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io.

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

